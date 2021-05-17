  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister

May 17, 2021 , Saudi Arabia, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing efforts to calm tensions in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza and bring the current violence to an end.  The Secretary lamented the loss of Palestinian and Israeli lives and urged engagement to prevent a deepening of the crisis.  He also expressed his belief that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed other important priorities, such as bolstering Saudi defenses, achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and transition to a political process in Yemen, and continued progress on human rights.  The Secretary conveyed his best wishes to the Foreign Minister and Saudi people for Eid al-Fitr.

