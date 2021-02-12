Secretary Blinken’s Call with ROK Foreign Minister Chung

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with ROK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister on his new assignment and pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, which is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and across the world. Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of continued U.S.-Republic of Korea-Japan cooperation, underscored the need for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, expressed concern over the military coup in Burma, and stressed President Biden’s commitment to strengthening U.S. alliances and partnerships.