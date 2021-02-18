Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Quad Ministers

ByPublisher3

Feb 18, 2021 , ,
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Quad Ministers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.  The Ministers discussed Quadrilateral (“Quad”) cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery and climate change and committed to working together to address these global challenges.  The Ministers also discussed countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma, and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region.  The participants reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality.  They reiterated their commitment to the Quad meeting at least annually at the Ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Oregon Governor Brown: on Return to In-Person Instruction

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

North Carolina: Crown Equipment Corporation to Expand in Kinston

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

West Virginia Governor: Expansion of Toyota plant

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Lottery: Katrice Evans Picks up $127,063 Jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Lee Tankard Wins $268,132 jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4