July 9, 2021

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about regional security issues, Qatar’s recent pledge of assistance to Lebanon, and support for the Afghanistan peace negotiations.  The Secretary highlighted the importance of the strong partnership with Qatar and thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region.

InAntony J. Blinken, qatar, The US Department of State, Washington DC

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kentucky Governor Congratulates Murray State University Previous post Kentucky Governor Congratulates Murray State University
New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED Gold Next post New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED Gold

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Entertainment

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x