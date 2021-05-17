Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian life. The Secretary highlighted the importance of the strong partnership with Qatar and thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region.