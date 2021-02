Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva today to discuss ways to revitalize the U.S.-Portugal relationship and further strengthen Transatlantic ties. The Secretary emphasized the U.S. desire to work with Portugal, currently the President of the EU Council, to address shared challenges, including COVID-19, economic recovery, China, and Africa.