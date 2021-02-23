Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Feb 23, 2021 , , ,

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of Polish-American security cooperation to NATO and the Transatlantic Community and thanked the Foreign Minister for Poland’s steadfast partnership.  The Secretary also discussed our cooperation with Poland on regional and global challenges, stressing that he looks forward to working with Poland on a wide range of issues in defense of our shared democratic values, including media freedom and respect for civil rights.

