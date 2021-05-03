  • Mon. May 3rd, 2021
Secretary Blinken's Call with Peruvian Foreign Minister

May 3, 2021 , Peru, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Peruvian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Peruvian Foreign Minister Allan Wagner spoke today and reaffirmed the strength of our bilateral relationship and the deep bonds between the peoples of the United States and Peru.  The Secretary expressed support for the Sagasti administration’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis in Peru. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister committed to work together to address shared challenges such as economic renewal as we recover from the pandemic, environmental protection, and transnational crime.  On regional issues, they agreed on the importance of collaborating to restore democracy and economic stability in Venezuela, as well as meeting the humanitarian needs of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Peru and across the hemisphere.  Secretary Blinken praised Peru’s recent elections as a model of democracy in the region, and emphasized that Peru is an important partner in advancing security and prosperity in South America.

