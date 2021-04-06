Secretary Blinken’s Call with Panamanian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes today. Secretary Blinken emphasized our shared interests in working with Panama to enhance regional stability, prosperity, and security, and play a leadership role among its neighbors including on human rights, climate issues, and migration. They also spoke of the importance of countering malign influence in the region and globally. Finally, they discussed the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for continued cooperation to protect our populations and economies. Secretary Blinken stated his appreciation for the strong bonds between the governments and peoples of the United States and Panama and reiterated our commitment to the bilateral relationship.