  • Thu. May 13th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

Maryam Shah

May 13, 2021 , Palestine, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.  The Secretary and the President discussed the violence in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, and the Secretary expressed his condolences for the lives lost as a result.  The Secretary condemned the rocket attacks and emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and bring the current violence to an end.  The Secretary also expressed his belief that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security and prosperity.  The Secretary conveyed his best wishes for Eid and that peace and calm may prevail.

