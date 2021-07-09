July 10, 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and underscored the shared desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the importance of continued U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghanistan peace process following the visit to the United States by Afghan President Ghani and Chairman Abdullah.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister also highlighted joint efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the United States’ recent donation of 2.5 million Moderna vaccines.

InAntony J. Blinken, pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, The US Department of State, Washington DC

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al-Sabah Previous post Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al-Sabah
US State Department: Mongolia 100th Anniversary Next post US State Department: Mongolia 100th Anniversary

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Entertainment

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x