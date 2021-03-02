Secretary Blinken’s Call with Norwegian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Søreide discussed efforts to defeat the global pandemic and to deepen cooperation on the United Nations Security Council, climate change, human rights, Arctic issues, Transatlantic security, and global peace efforts, including Afghanistan peace negotiations. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Norway’s impressive aid contributions globally, and specific efforts to promote global health and economic recovery.