Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi. The Secretary and President reaffirmed the strength and importance of U.S.-Mozambique relations and our joint commitment to countering ISIS. The Secretary underscored U.S. support for Mozambique’s efforts against COVID-19, building on our long-standing investments in the country’s health sector. The Secretary expressed a desire for further collaboration on economic development and governance.
