July 14, 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.  The Secretary and President reaffirmed the strength and importance of U.S.-Mozambique relations and our joint commitment to countering ISIS.  The Secretary underscored U.S. support for Mozambique’s efforts against COVID-19, building on our long-standing investments in the country’s health sector.  The Secretary expressed a desire for further collaboration on economic development and governance.

InAntony J. Blinken, Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique, The US Department of State, Washington DC

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
US State Department: Bastille Day Previous post US State Department: Bastille Day
Arizona Governor Ducey Invests In Tourism Next post Arizona Governor Ducey Invests In Tourism

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Entertainment

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x