Secretary Blinken’s Call with Moroccan Foreign Minister

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita spoke today. Secretary Blinken noted the longstanding and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship founded on shared values and interests in regional peace, security, and prosperity. The Secretary welcomed Morocco’s steps to improve relations with Israel and noted the Morocco-Israel relationship will bring long-term benefits for both countries. They discussed opportunities to increase cooperation in Africa to promote economic prosperity and stability and the Secretary highlighted Morocco’s key role in fostering stability in the Sahel and Libya.

The Secretary and the Minister discussed King Mohammed VI’s far-reaching reforms over the past two decades, and the Secretary encouraged Morocco to continue implementing these reforms and to reaffirm its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Secretary commended King Mohamed VI’s leadership combatting climate change and investing in renewable energy and encouraged Morocco to help promote green economic growth and development in Africa. The Secretary and Minister noted that this year marks the two hundredth anniversary of the gift of the American Legation building in Tangier to the American people by Sultan Moulay Suliman, an example of the longstanding strategic partnership that both countries plan to showcase throughout the year.