Secretary Blinken’s Call with Mongolian Foreign Minister

ByPublisher3

Apr 20, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Mongolian Foreign Minister B. Battsetseg.  The Secretary reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.  The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Mongolia’s commitment to peace, security and prosperity, as demonstrated by Mongolia’s ongoing support of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister Battsetseg also discussed the COVID-19 outbreak in Mongolia, noting Mongolia’s plans to continue responsible international engagement despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

