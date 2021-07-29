Secretary Blinken’s Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Ebrard discussed coordinated efforts between the United States and Mexico to address the root causes of irregular migration and to promote fair, orderly, and humane migration in the region. The United States and Mexico share an interest in sustainable solutions to reduce irregular migration in, from, and through the region and to advance the economic security and prosperity of our region. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Secretary Ebrard for Mexico’s efforts that contribute to coordinated migration management, including its extensive support at the federal, state, and local levels. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Ebrard also discussed efforts to promote democracy and human rights in the region.