Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister al-Sabah

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah. Secretary Blinken expressed to Foreign Minister al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait the best wishes of the American people on the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation from Saddam Hussein’s invasion and occupation, as well as on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Kuwait’s independence. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security and Gulf unity, and Secretary Blinken welcomed Kuwait’s mediating role in the region.