Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo to discuss the longstanding and important strategic partnership between the United States and Kenya. Secretary Blinken emphasized our commitment to working with Kenya to advance our shared interests in trade, democracy, human rights, global health, regional security, and climate change for the benefit of the American and Kenyan people. Secretary Blinken noted Kenya’s strong and durable multilateral engagement and welcomed the opportunity to cooperate closely with Kenya on the UN Security Council on matters of international concern. He urged Kenyan leadership in working with the United States on the UN Security Council and in other venues to address the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, particularly in light of recent reports of atrocities and a worsening humanitarian situation.