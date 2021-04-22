  • Thu. Apr 22nd, 2021

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.  The Secretary affirmed the United States’ continuing support for Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.  He and the Foreign Minister looked ahead to expanded bilateral and regional cooperation in the wake of the COVID pandemic.  The two also discussed areas of economic cooperation, and the importance of private sector investment.  Secretary Blinken encouraged the Government of Kazakhstan’s continued commitment to political and economic reforms and modernization, and to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, and expressed solidarity for its goals in women’s empowerment and economic advancement.

