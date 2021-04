Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan and commended King Abdullah II for Jordan’s steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. The United States deeply values the strong bilateral cooperation and longtime friendship between our two countries.