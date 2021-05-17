Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed their shared concern about the violence in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Both agreed on the urgency of working towards a sustainable calm. The Secretary reiterated that both Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live in safety and security. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for Jordan’s enduring efforts in support of Middle East peace and reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership.