Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

ByPublisher3

Feb 11, 2021 , , ,
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke again with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.  During the call, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with allies and partners to address the military coup in Burma.  Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity essential to a free and open Indo Pacific and welcomed further regional cooperation, including through U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral coordination and the Quad.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law.  Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the U.S.-Japan security treaty.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Nebraska Governor: State’s One Stop Business Licensing Portal

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arizona Governor: State Hits One Million Doses

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arkansas: Little Rock Metro Area Offices Will Switch to Telework Today

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Nebraska Governor: State’s One Stop Business Licensing Portal

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arizona Governor: State Hits One Million Doses

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arkansas: Little Rock Metro Area Offices Will Switch to Telework Today

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kansas Governor Applauds Eurofins Viracor on New Lenexa Facility

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3