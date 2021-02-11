Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke again with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. During the call, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with allies and partners to address the military coup in Burma. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity essential to a free and open Indo Pacific and welcomed further regional cooperation, including through U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral coordination and the Quad. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the U.S.-Japan security treaty.