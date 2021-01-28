Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today. The Secretary expressed his desire to rebuild and strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Italy. He emphasized the U.S. desire to work with Italy, particularly in its role as President of the G20, and other partners to address shared challenges including COVID-19, climate, and China. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also agreed to continue U.S.-Italian cooperation in Libya.