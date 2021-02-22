Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

Feb 22, 2021 , , ,

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today to express his deepest condolences for the tragic death of the Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and two others in an attack on a World Food Program convoy.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister Di Maio also discussed a number of shared priorities, including support for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and for the new unified interim executive authority in Libya, which is charged with guiding Libya toward national elections on December 24, 2021.

