  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 12, 2021 , israel, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.  The Secretary expressed his concerns regarding the barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, his condolences for the lives lost as a result, and the United States’ strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself.  The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the ongoing violence in Jerusalem, and the Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence.  The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel and committed to working together on challenges ahead.

