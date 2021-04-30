Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price: ?

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi today. Secretary Blinken noted that he is deeply saddened by the tragedy at Mount Meron. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost, and he extended his wishes for those injured to recover quickly. The Secretary noted that the United States stands ready to assist Israel during this difficult time. He reiterated that – just as this is a tragedy for both of our countries – the bond between the United States and Israel is ironclad, and that the United States mourns the lives lost alongside Israel.