  • Fri. Apr 30th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 30, 2021 , , ,
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price: ?

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi today.  Secretary Blinken noted that he is deeply saddened by the tragedy at Mount Meron.  He conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost, and he extended his wishes for those injured to recover quickly.  The Secretary noted that the United States stands ready to assist Israel during this difficult time.  He reiterated that – just as this is a tragedy for both of our countries – the bond between the United States and Israel is ironclad, and that the United States mourns the lives lost alongside Israel.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
US State Department: US-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue
Apr 30, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
US State Department: Joint Statement on Peaceful Settlement in Afghanistan
Apr 30, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
US State Department: Sea Turtle Conservation & Shrimp Imports
Apr 30, 2021 Maryam Shah