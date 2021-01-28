Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States government’s firm commitment to Israel’s security. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security challenges and the importance of continued cooperation in addressing these issues. The Secretary applauded the recent progress made with the Abraham Accords, and affirmed U.S. interest in building further on this progress to advance peace. Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and Secretary Blinken acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead.