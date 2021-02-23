Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security challenges and the importance of continued cooperation in addressing these issues. The Secretary addressed the U.S. approach towards a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Israelis, Palestinians, and the greater Middle East. The Secretary also emphasized the Biden Administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state. The Secretary noted the United States’ continuing commitment to opposing unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena. Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and Secretary Blinken acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead.