  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 12, 2021 , israel, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.  The Secretary expressed his concerns regarding rocket attacks on Israel and his condolences for the lives lost as a result.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the violence in Jerusalem, in particular on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah.  The Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children.  The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy.  Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and Secretary Blinken acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and committed to working together on challenges ahead.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Indiana Governor: Restoration of Weekly Work Search Requirement
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Illinois: $1 Billion Grants Distributed for Local Infrastructure Projects
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Florida Governor Signs Legislation to Expand School Choice Options
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah