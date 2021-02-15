Secretary Blinken’s Call with Irish Minster Simon Coveney

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Saturday with Irish Minster for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Coveney reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship and extraordinary people-to-people ties between the United States and Ireland. They discussed Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council and as a Transatlantic partner as well as shared challenges and priorities, including COVID-19, climate change, Iran, and countering malign influences.