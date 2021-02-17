Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi

ByPublisher3

Feb 17, 2021 , , ,
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today.  The Secretary conveyed his outrage at the multiple rocket attacks yesterday in Erbil and sent his condolences to the innocent Iraqi civilians who were injured as well as to the Coalition members injured and the family and loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in the attack.  The Secretary discussed his call with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and encouraged Prime Minister Kadhimi to continue to work closely with the regional government to address violent extremists.  They discussed efforts underway to identify and hold accountable the groups responsible for yesterday’s attacks, as well as the Iraqi government’s responsibility and commitment to protect U.S. and Coalition personnel in Iraq at the government’s invitation to fight ISIS.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Georgia Governor: Integrated Fiber Solutions’ Expansion in Rome

Feb 17, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Georgia Governor: Cottrell to Invest $125 Million in Gainesville

Feb 17, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Illinois Governor: Disaster Proclamation Following Winter Storm

Feb 17, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Rocket attack hits US-led military base in Iraq

Feb 17, 2021 STLNEWS
Politics

Georgia Governor: Integrated Fiber Solutions’ Expansion in Rome

Feb 17, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Georgia Governor: Cottrell to Invest $125 Million in Gainesville

Feb 17, 2021 Publisher3
General

Terror attack during visit of 23 foreign envoys in Jammu-Kashmir

Feb 17, 2021 STLNEWS