Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein. Secretary Blinken conveyed his condolences for the horrible terrorist attack last week claimed by ISIS. They discussed follow-up to the Strategic Dialogue and reaffirmed the principles agreed upon by the two sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement. The Secretary encouraged the Foreign Minister and the Iraqi government to continue efforts to address the demands of the Iraqi people for a more equitable and just nation, and expressed support for proposed early elections this year. Secretary Blinken pledged to continue to work with Foreign Minister Hussein on ways to address the economic challenges facing Iraq in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, on helping Iraq enact fundamental economic reforms, and enhancing U.S.-Iraq commercial ties to the benefit of both countries.