Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian Minister Jaishankar

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to reaffirm the growing U.S.-India partnership and discuss issues of mutual concern, including COVID-19 vaccination efforts, regional developments, and next steps in expanding bilateral ties. The Secretary underscored India’s role as a preeminent U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad. Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments and look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.