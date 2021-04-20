  • Tue. Apr 20th, 2021

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister

Apr 20, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar today to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-India relationship and cooperation on regional security issues.  Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan.  They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values and mutual support for the restoration of democracy in Burma.  Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed U.S.-India cooperation on climate change, COVID-19, and other global challenges and pledged to remain in close contact on these and other issues of mutual concern.

