Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-India partnership and to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Burma. Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the military coup and the importance of rule of law and the democratic process in Burma. The Secretary and the Minister also discussed regional developments, including the value of U.S.-India cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Both sides look forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad, and to address the challenges of COVID and climate change.