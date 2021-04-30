  • Fri. Apr 30th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 30, 2021 , , ,
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-India partnership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Expressing his appreciation for Indian assistance in America’s time of need, Secretary Blinken reviewed comprehensive ongoing U.S. government efforts in support of the Indian government’s COVID-19 response operations.  He also noted the outpouring of support from U.S. industries, non-governmental institutions, and private citizens for COVID-19 relief efforts in India.  The Secretary offered condolences and noted our concern for those who have lost friends and loved ones during this difficult period.  Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain in close contact.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
US State Department: US-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue
Apr 30, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
US State Department: Joint Statement on Peaceful Settlement in Afghanistan
Apr 30, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
US State Department: Sea Turtle Conservation & Shrimp Imports
Apr 30, 2021 Maryam Shah