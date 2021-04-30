Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-India partnership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing his appreciation for Indian assistance in America’s time of need, Secretary Blinken reviewed comprehensive ongoing U.S. government efforts in support of the Indian government’s COVID-19 response operations. He also noted the outpouring of support from U.S. industries, non-governmental institutions, and private citizens for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. The Secretary offered condolences and noted our concern for those who have lost friends and loved ones during this difficult period. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain in close contact.