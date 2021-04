Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Thordarson discussed the Secretary’s planned visit to Reykjavik, Iceland to participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial on May 19-20. They also discussed the importance of continued close coordination as NATO Allies.