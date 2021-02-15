Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias

Feb 15, 2021 , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias today.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Dendias emphasized their commitment to further strengthening U.S.-Greece bilateral relations, including through the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue and the 3+1 process with Cyprus and Israel, and close cooperation on defense, energy diversification, and stability in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region.  Secretary Blinken welcomed Greece’s sustained leadership in advancing the Transatlantic and European integration of the Western Balkans.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the historic importance of North Macedonia’s NATO accession.  The Secretary voiced support for ongoing exploratory talks between NATO Allies Greece and Turkey and congratulated Greece on the occasion of the Greece Bicentennial celebrations this year.

