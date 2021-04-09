Secretary Blinken’s Call with German Foreign Minister Maas

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine against unilateral Russian provocations along the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine, in occupied Crimea, and along Ukraine’s borders as well as the need for Russia to immediately cease its military buildup and inflammatory rhetoric. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed China and Afghanistan.