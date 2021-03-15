Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

ByPublisher3

Mar 15, 2021 , , ,

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Yesterday.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian emphasized the special role of the Transatlantic Alliance in addressing global security challenges.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Iran, Russia, and China, and the political process in Libya.  They also spoke about peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

US State Department: 2nd Anniversary of Christchurch Mosque Attacks

Mar 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Special Envoy for UN Secretary-General

Mar 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Danish Foreign Minister Kofod

Mar 15, 2021 Publisher3