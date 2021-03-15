Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Yesterday. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian emphasized the special role of the Transatlantic Alliance in addressing global security challenges. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Iran, Russia, and China, and the political process in Libya. They also spoke about peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.