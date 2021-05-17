Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss their shared concern about ongoing violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza and their engagement with partners in the region to bring about calm. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian also spoke about their cooperation as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Countries and emphasized the need for a long-term political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.