Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They discussed the need for Russia to end its dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric, its military buildup in occupied Crimea and along Ukraine’s borders, and unilateral Russian provocations along the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine. They also discussed our shared desire to see Lebanese leaders implement critical reforms for the common good of their people.