Secretary Blinken’s Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the violence in Israel, West Bank, and Gaza. The Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and the Secretary thanked Egypt for their ongoing efforts to support an end to the violence.