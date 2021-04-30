Secretary Blinken’s Call with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Alvarez emphasized the important U.S.-Dominican bond formed by the over two million Americans of Dominican descent living in the United States, extensive economic ties, and a shared commitment to democracy in the region. They discussed economic and security cooperation, COVID-19 coordination, and regional issues of mutual concern. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also spoke about the importance of advancing human rights, transparency, and the rule of law throughout the region.