  • Fri. Apr 30th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 30, 2021 , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez today.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Alvarez emphasized the important U.S.-Dominican bond formed by the over two million Americans of Dominican descent living in the United States, extensive economic ties, and a shared commitment to democracy in the region.  They discussed economic and security cooperation, COVID-19 coordination, and regional issues of mutual concern.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister also spoke about the importance of advancing human rights, transparency, and the rule of law throughout the region.

