Secretary Blinken’s Call with Danish Foreign Minister Kofod

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of advancing mutual goals, including combating climate change, developing green technology, enhancing defense cooperation, and continuing common efforts with the Kingdom of Denmark on the Arctic. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kofod noted our shared commitment to strengthen the NATO alliance and support Secretary General Stoltenberg’s NATO 2030 agenda as well as to cooperate to address other challenges, including COVID-19 and energy security.