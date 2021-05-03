Secretary Blinken’s Call with Czech Prime Minister Babiš

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš today. Secretary Blinken emphasized U.S. solidarity with the Czech Republic in its courageous response to Russia’s subversive and deadly actions on Czech soil. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Babiš agreed on the need for continued unity and resolve in response to destabilizing actions by Russia. The Czech government’s decisions to exclude Rosatom from the Dukovany nuclear tender and dramatically reduce the Russian intelligence presence in Prague have increased the security of the Czech Republic and the NATO Alliance