Secretary Blinken’s Call with Colombian President Duque

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Colombian President Iván Duque. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for the multifaceted U.S.-Colombia partnership and pledged to continue our close security, rural development, and counternarcotics cooperation to support peace in Colombia. Secretary Blinken and President Duque discussed ways to renew our focus on issues including climate change, the protection of human rights, and the regional economic recovery from the pandemic. The Secretary and President Duque discussed their shared commitment to the restoration of democracy and rule of law in Venezuela and Colombia’s efforts to promote democracy throughout the region. Secretary Blinken conveyed his appreciation for President Duque’s government’s decision to grant temporary protected status to the more than 1.7 million Venezuelan migrants in Colombia.