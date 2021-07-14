July 15, 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau today to discuss collaboration between the United States and Canada to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and the Foreign Minister’s trip to the Middle East.  Noting our shared democratic values, they also discussed efforts to promote democracy and security throughout the Western Hemisphere.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Garneau also reviewed progress towards the goals as outlined in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.

InAntony J. Blinken, Canada, Marc Garneau, The US Department of State, Washington DC

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Maryland Governor: Release of State Disabilities Plan Previous post Maryland Governor: Release of State Disabilities Plan
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Armenian Acting Prime Minister Next post Secretary Blinken’s Call with Armenian Acting Prime Minister

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Entertainment

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x