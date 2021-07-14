Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau today to discuss collaboration between the United States and Canada to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and the Foreign Minister’s trip to the Middle East. Noting our shared democratic values, they also discussed efforts to promote democracy and security throughout the Western Hemisphere. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Garneau also reviewed progress towards the goals as outlined in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.
More Stories
Kansas Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice
Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released its second report, which makes recommendations...
Wisconsin Governor: $130 Million Investment in Workforce Solutions
GREEN BAY, WI (STL.News) Governor Tony Evers today announced he is investing $130 million into solutions to help address the state’s post-pandemic...
Virginia Finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with $2.6 Billion Surplus
RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam today reported that Virginia reached the end of fiscal year 2021 with an historic $2.6 billion surplus,...
Vermont Governor To Meet With President Joe Biden
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott will meet with President Biden, Vice President Harris, the Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor and a...
Texas Governor Appoints Daniel To Early Learning Council
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rachelle Daniel to the Texas Early Learning Council for a term set to expire at...
Texas Governor, HHSC: Funding For Behavioral Health Services
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $210 Million In Federal Emergency Funding For Behavioral Health Services Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas...