Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bruneian Foreign Minister

ByPublisher3

Feb 25, 2021 , , ,

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof today.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister II Erywan reaffirmed the enduring partnership and cooperation between our nations based on mutual desire for the peace, security, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.  Both emphasized the importance of working together bilaterally and in multilateral fora, especially through Brunei’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.  Secretary Blinken welcomed Brunei’s ASEAN theme of “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper.”  They also discussed ASEAN’s essential role in resolving the crisis in Burma created by the military’s seizure of power, and discussed ways to tackle COVID-19.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

US-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Ambition

Feb 25, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Omani Foreign Minister

Feb 25, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Maryland Governor Testifies on National Infrastructure Initiative

Feb 24, 2021 Publisher3