Secretary Blinken’s Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Araujo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the importance of a productive U.S.-Brazil partnership. They expressed their commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as well as increasing regional cooperation, supporting environmental conservation, and promoting human rights. The two leaders discussed the importance of working together to advance prosperity, security, and democratic values across our shared hemisphere.