Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Araujo

ByPublisher3

Feb 12, 2021 , , , ,
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Araujo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the importance of a productive U.S.-Brazil partnership.  They expressed their commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as well as increasing regional cooperation, supporting environmental conservation, and promoting human rights.  The two leaders discussed the importance of working together to advance prosperity, security, and democratic values across our shared hemisphere.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

US State Department: Revocation of Terrorist Designations of Ansarallah

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arizona Governor Appoints Former Buckeye Mayor Jackie A. Meck

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Colorado Extra Caution in Backcountry, Avalanche Conditions

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Indiana: Thomas Lee Goliday sentenced for drug dealer

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Michigan: Barry Christopher Arrested for Fentanyl Distribution

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Sioux County: Ernesto Soto Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Brandon Embrey Sentenced for Receiving Child Pornography

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4